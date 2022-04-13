Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $5.05 Million in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 416,174 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in F.N.B. by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 177,240 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

