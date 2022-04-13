Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PS Business Parks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in PS Business Parks by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 20.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 15.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $165.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.58. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.02 and a 1-year high of $189.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

