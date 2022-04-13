Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 77,964 Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.29% of Weis Markets as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of WMK opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.23. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weis Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Weis Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.