Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $4.66 Million Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 127,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.87% of Allied Motion Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMOT. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 82,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 3,547.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $416.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.61. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $96.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

