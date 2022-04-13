Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Barclays

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $119.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.08.

Allstate stock opened at $142.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.09.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,666,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allstate by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,049,000 after acquiring an additional 94,293 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 99,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 111,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

