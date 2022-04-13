Ally Financial (ALLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ALLY opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 40,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.54.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

