Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. 93,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

