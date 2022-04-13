Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Brin Sergey Sells 2,639 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,554.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,193.62 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,707.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,792.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,384.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

