América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.31

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 23036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 215.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.
About América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)
AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
