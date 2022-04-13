América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.31

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 23036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. Equities analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 215.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

