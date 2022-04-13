American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,751 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after buying an additional 2,024,902 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,775,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,387,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,026,000 after buying an additional 1,302,056 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,842,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,938 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 39,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,939. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.69.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

