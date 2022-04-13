America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Up 5.4%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.65 and last traded at $85.65. 896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 84,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRMT. Bank of America downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $530.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.82.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.