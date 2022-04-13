Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLD. Evercore ISI started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.31. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -733.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,070,000 after buying an additional 7,477,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,323,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,610 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,861,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,497,000 after acquiring an additional 998,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,910,000.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

