Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $236.00 Price Target at Barclays

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.24.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $250.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Amgen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.