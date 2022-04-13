Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amphenol in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $71.80 on Monday. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $466,657,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5,807.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,392 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,354,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 43.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,429 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after acquiring an additional 911,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

