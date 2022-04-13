ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 294.9% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

ALNPY opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. ANA has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.35.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

