Analysts Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Million

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) to post $1.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the lowest is $1.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $6.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.14 million, with estimates ranging from $10.23 million to $29.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 67,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $130,220.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 80,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $187,384.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 844,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 413,273 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 698.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 199,005 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 149,108 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGLE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.09. 1,542,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,534. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $103.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.68.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.