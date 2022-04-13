Analysts Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Million

Analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) to post $1.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the lowest is $1.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $6.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.14 million, with estimates ranging from $10.23 million to $29.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 67,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $130,220.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 80,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $187,384.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 844,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 413,273 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 698.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 199,005 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 149,108 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGLE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.09. 1,542,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,534. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $103.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.68.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

