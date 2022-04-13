Analysts Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.46. Alpine Income Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

In related news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,291 shares of company stock worth $61,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $214.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

