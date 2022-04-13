Analysts Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Planet Fitness posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,566,000 after acquiring an additional 102,191 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 49.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $73,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

PLNT stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 157.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average is $85.79. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

