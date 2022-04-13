Analysts Expect Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) to Post -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.44). Aadi Bioscience posted earnings of ($0.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aadi Bioscience.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05.

AADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aadi Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AADI. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AADI traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,922. The stock has a market cap of $361.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. Aadi Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

