Analysts Expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.97 Million

Analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) will announce $228.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.34 million and the lowest is $226.60 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $245.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $983.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $991.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,178. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $245.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

