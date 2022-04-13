Analysts Expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.65 Million

Brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) to post sales of $90.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.50 million and the lowest is $87.10 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $92.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $377.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $381.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $401.58 million, with estimates ranging from $391.33 million to $412.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

NYSE ELF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.86. 4,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 2.01. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,706. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

