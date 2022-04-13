Analysts Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $113.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.50 million and the lowest is $112.00 million. International Money Express reported sales of $94.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $541.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.50 million to $541.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $622.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

IMXI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

IMXI stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 222,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,677. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $771.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $2,661,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in International Money Express by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

