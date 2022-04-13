Analysts Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.27. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of RBA stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $57.05. The stock had a trading volume of 364,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,295. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

