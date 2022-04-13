Analysts Expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. 651,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,164. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 145,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 339,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 147,594 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the period. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

