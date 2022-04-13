Analysts Offer Predictions for Synopsys, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) – Griffin Securities upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Synopsys in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Synopsys’ FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $310.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.29 and its 200 day moving average is $324.44. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

