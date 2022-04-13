Analysts Set 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target at $26.40

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.03. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

