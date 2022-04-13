Analysts Set Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) PT at $23.93

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLPEF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.57) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Klépierre from €20.40 ($22.17) to €18.60 ($20.22) in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Klépierre from €31.00 ($33.70) to €32.00 ($34.78) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. Klépierre has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

