Analysts Set Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) PT at $112.00

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of research firms have commented on RHI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 180.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $111.47. 8,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,339. Robert Half International has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.05.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

