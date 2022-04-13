Analysts Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target at $75.00

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,438,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,526,000 after buying an additional 143,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.51. SJW Group has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.88 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

