Analysts Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) PT at $39.63

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $701,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,679 shares of company stock worth $1,395,302 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,059,568 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $292,080,000 after acquiring an additional 131,593 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Yelp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,645,209 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $135,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,568 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 445,602 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Yelp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,588,236 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,653,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,155. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 1.75. Yelp has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $43.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yelp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

