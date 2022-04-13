Analyzing Frontier Group (ULCC) and The Competition

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Frontier Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frontier Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group $2.06 billion -$102.00 million -21.10 Frontier Group Competitors $7.63 billion -$989.21 million 5.90

Frontier Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Frontier Group. Frontier Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group -4.95% -63.79% -7.27% Frontier Group Competitors -5.41% -73.37% -2.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Frontier Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Frontier Group Competitors 672 2213 3147 195 2.46

Frontier Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.36, indicating a potential upside of 94.72%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 38.42%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Frontier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 110 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising, 16 A320ceos, 73 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

