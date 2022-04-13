Analyzing OMNIQ (OMQS) and Its Competitors

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare OMNIQ to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OMNIQ and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $78.25 million -$13.36 million -2.43 OMNIQ Competitors $1.71 billion -$31.43 million 46.05

OMNIQ’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than OMNIQ. OMNIQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of OMNIQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OMNIQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ -17.01% -1,742.91% -21.76% OMNIQ Competitors -355.59% -86.78% -7.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OMNIQ and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 OMNIQ Competitors 398 2028 2989 63 2.50

OMNIQ currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.14%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 29.96%. Given OMNIQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than its rivals.

About OMNIQ (Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It also provides end-to-end solutions, such as hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; packaged and configurable software; and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it manufactures and distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags. It serves Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation, and logistics; and oil, gas, and chemicals, as well as government agencies. OMNIQ Corp. has a partnership with Hyperion Partners LLC and wireless carriers to offer mobility solutions to customers on platforms that extend the market into new mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. and changed its name to OMNIQ Corp. in November 2019. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

