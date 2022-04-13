Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

AVXL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.17.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $857.73 million, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.73. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 58.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 33,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 186,329 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 57.1% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

