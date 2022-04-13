Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) PT Lowered to €56.00

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €60.00 ($65.22) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Andritz alerts:

ADRZY opened at $7.89 on Monday. Andritz has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.