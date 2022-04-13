Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX:ADN) Insider Michael (Mick) Wilkes Buys 1,700,000 Shares

Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX:ADN – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mick) Wilkes bought 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$187,000.00 ($138,518.52).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 50.85 and a current ratio of 50.85.
