Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX:ADN) Insider Michael (Mick) Wilkes Buys 1,700,000 Shares

Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX:ADN – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mick) Wilkes bought 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$187,000.00 ($138,518.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 50.85 and a current ratio of 50.85.

About Andromeda Metals

Andromeda Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company explores for halloysite, gold, and copper deposits. Its primary project is the Great White Kaolin project located in the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Adelaide Resources Limited and changed its name to Andromeda Metals Limited in December 2016.

