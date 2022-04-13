Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 775.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,699,000 after buying an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. 220,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,247,887. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

