ANON (ANON) Trading 149.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ANON (ANON) traded up 178.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. ANON has a total market cap of $187,552.75 and approximately $42.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 149.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001776 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00043951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

