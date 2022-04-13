Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.36. 396,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,592,312. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 4.11.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $33,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,622.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,204 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,751,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $25,343,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $21,145,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

