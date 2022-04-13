Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Short Interest Update

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ANZU stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANZU. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $26,025,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 7,864.7% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,510,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,453,000 after buying an additional 2,479,037 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,422,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after buying an additional 1,015,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 898.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 998,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 898,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,603,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after buying an additional 607,529 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

