ApeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.50 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.50 billion and $740.35 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $12.60 or 0.00030729 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ApeCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.29 or 0.07504782 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,030.67 or 1.00031516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041264 BTC.

ApeCoin Coin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,500,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.