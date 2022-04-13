Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

APOG stock opened at $44.42 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after buying an additional 221,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

