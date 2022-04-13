Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

APOG opened at $44.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.85 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $14,285,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,631,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after buying an additional 221,010 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,391,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,548,000 after acquiring an additional 184,697 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

