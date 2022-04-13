Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

APLE stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

