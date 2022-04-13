Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,234 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.7% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,735,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.70 and its 200-day moving average is $163.15. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

