Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 524,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 8,684,425 shares.The stock last traded at $116.48 and had previously closed at $114.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after buying an additional 183,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

