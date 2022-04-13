Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APTV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.53.

APTV stock opened at $110.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.91 and its 200-day moving average is $148.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.07. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $545,022,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,360,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

