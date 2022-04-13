Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 671 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

VXF traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $161.00. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,136. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $150.13 and a 12-month high of $200.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.25.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

