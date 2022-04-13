Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Forward Air worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,479. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $459.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

