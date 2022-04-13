Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Chevron by 496.8% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 23,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its holdings in Chevron by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,615 shares of company stock valued at $74,803,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.46. 169,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,944,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

