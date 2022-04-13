Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 237 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

VLUE stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,390 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.85. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

